Norway: More Offshore Workers to Go on Strike from Oct. 4

October 1, 2020

Johan Sverdrup facilities - Credit: Equinor
Norway's Lederne labor union said on Wednesday it would escalate an oil workers' strike from Oct. 4 to four additional offshore fields.

Several dozen workers went on strike on Wednesday at Norway and western Europe's largest oilfield, Johan Sverdrup, morning after failing to agree a wage deal.

The strike will expand to the Equinor-operated Gudrun, Gina Krog, Kvitebjoern, and Neptune Energy-operated Gjoea fields with 126 union members stopping work in four days' time, it added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by John Stonestreet)

