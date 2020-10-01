Norway: More Offshore Workers to Go on Strike from Oct. 4

Norway's Lederne labor union said on Wednesday it would escalate an oil workers' strike from Oct. 4 to four additional offshore fields.

Several dozen workers went on strike on Wednesday at Norway and western Europe's largest oilfield, Johan Sverdrup, morning after failing to agree a wage deal.

The strike will expand to the Equinor-operated Gudrun, Gina Krog, Kvitebjoern, and Neptune Energy-operated Gjoea fields with 126 union members stopping work in four days' time, it added.



(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by John Stonestreet)