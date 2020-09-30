Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Taiwan: First Steel Cut for 'Green Jade' Offshore Installation Vessel

September 30, 2020

The first steel cutting ceremony was held in Taiwan Wednesday for the Green Jade DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel, the first such vessel built in Taiwan.

The vessel has been commissioned by CDWE, a joint venture between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, and will be built at CSBC in Taiwan for delivery in 2022 for deployment in the region’s offshore wind market.

The vessel will have has a 4,000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability, and will be able to transport and install the next generation, multi-megawatt turbines, jackets, and components in a single shipment.

It will be 216.5 meters long and will be able to accommodate a crew of up to 160 people. 'Green Jade’ will have dual fuel engines and a Green Passport and Clean Design notation. 

According to the owners, other environmental innovations include a waste heat recovery system that converts heat from the exhaust gases and cooling water to electrical energy.

CDWE, Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established in February 2019 by CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore. 

"The steel cutting ceremony is a major milestone for the joint venture, which has already secured several important contracts in Taiwan’s flourishing renewables sector," the company said.

Upon entering service in 2022, ‘Green Jade’ will be deployed for both the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project and at Zhong Neng for Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office. 

CDWE signed Taiwan’s first comprehensive, large-scale Balance of Plant Preferred Supplier Agreement with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in October 2019. For Zhong Neng, the contracts comprise the transportation and installation of the foundations, as well as a Preferred Bidder Agreement for the transportation and installation of the turbines.

 

