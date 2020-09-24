Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CGG Kicks of Second Phase of Large OBN Survey in North Sea

September 24, 2020

Credit: CGG
French seismic data company CGG has completed the first phase of the campaign to deliver what it says is the largest OBN multi-client survey ever acquired in the UK Central North Sea (CNS), and has immediately started the second acquisition phase. 

The survey started in March 2020 and has already received significant industry interest and funding, with first images targeted for Q1 2021, CGG said.

"The Central North Sea is a highly prospective region of the UK Continental Shelf. With recent discoveries, including Glengorm and Isabella, there is increasing focus on the deeper, higher risk Jurassic and Triassic plays, typically under high pressure, high temperature conditions. Furthermore, the presence of complex structural processes associated with Permian salt movement has created significant challenges to imaging these deeper reservoir targets," CGG said.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said thee new data set would provide its clients with the best available information to de-risk the awarded blocks from the UK 32nd License Round and support the UK Oil & Gas Authority’s strategy for Maximizing Economic Recovery.

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

