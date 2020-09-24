Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

U.K.-based marine services firm Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) said its newest crew transfer vessel (CTV), Manor Endurance, has embarked on its first charter supporting the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, off the U.K.’s East Coast.

The launch follows a year-long build and sea trials at the Manor Marine shipyard in the U.K. The £4 million ($5.1 million) aluminum catamaran will primarily work as a support vessel for offshore wind farm projects in Europe, following in the footsteps of sister vessel Manor Venture launched in 2017 and also built at Manor Marine.

"Using lessons learnt from the build of the Manor Venture, the Manor Endurance is suitable for a range of offshore works while embracing new hybrid technology," said Michael James, Marine Superintendent, MRE.

The 26.46-meter Manor Endurance is fitted with a 40-kilowatt hybrid electric battery system and quad 700-horsepower Volvo Penta D13 main engines driving four IPS 900 propulsion units.

Upon completion of its current charter, the Manor Endurance will be available for long-term charter from January 2021.

Length Overall: 26.46m

Beam: 11m

Maximum Draft: 2.56m

Construction Material: Aluminum

Aft Deck Space: 100m2

Fwd Deck Space: 40m2

Maximum Speed: 23 knots

Class Notation: BV Windfarm Service Ship S1 ZE

Flag: UK MGN280 Category 1

Operating Area: 150 miles offshore

Personnel: 24 pax/4 crew

Main Engines: 4 x 700hp Volvo Penta D13

Propulsion: 4 x IPS 900

Auxillary Sets: 2 x Synced 35kw Kohler generators / 40kw Hybrid Battery System

Deck Crane: Fassi 215