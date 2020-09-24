Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

September 24, 2020

Manor Endurance (Photo: MRE)
Manor Endurance (Photo: MRE)

U.K.-based marine services firm Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) said its newest crew transfer vessel (CTV), Manor Endurance, has embarked on its first charter supporting the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, off the U.K.’s East Coast.

The launch follows a year-long build and sea trials at the Manor Marine shipyard in the U.K. The £4 million ($5.1 million) aluminum catamaran will primarily work as a support vessel for offshore wind farm projects in Europe, following in the footsteps of sister vessel Manor Venture launched in 2017 and also built at Manor Marine.

"Using lessons learnt from the build of the Manor Venture, the Manor Endurance is suitable for a range of offshore works while embracing new hybrid technology," said Michael James, Marine Superintendent, MRE.

The 26.46-meter Manor Endurance is fitted with a 40-kilowatt hybrid electric battery system and quad 700-horsepower Volvo Penta D13 main engines driving four IPS 900 propulsion units.

Upon completion of its current charter, the Manor Endurance will be available for long-term charter from January 2021.

Length Overall: 26.46m
Beam: 11m
Maximum Draft: 2.56m
Construction Material: Aluminum
Aft Deck Space: 100m2
Fwd Deck Space: 40m2
Maximum Speed: 23 knots
Class Notation: BV Windfarm Service Ship S1 ZE
Flag: UK MGN280 Category 1
Operating Area: 150 miles offshore
Personnel: 24 pax/4 crew
Main Engines: 4 x 700hp Volvo Penta D13
Propulsion: 4 x IPS 900
Auxillary Sets: 2 x Synced 35kw Kohler generators / 40kw Hybrid Battery System
Deck Crane: Fassi 215

Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

A PLSV delivered to Petrobras by Seadrill-Sapura JV - Credit: Hans Hausmann/MarineTraffic

Operation Car Wash: Seadrill Served with Search and...
Image Credit: Vattenfall (File photo)

Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Focus: 'No need to go outside...


Trending Offshore News

A Payara FPSO render - Credit: ExxonMobil

Oil & Gas FIDs to Rebound to Pre-Pandemic Levels from...
Energy
A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at the Nord Stream 2 project last year - Credit: Nord Stream 2.

World's Top Ship Insurers Won't Cover Ships Linked to Nord...
Offshore

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Manor's New CTV Sails on First Charter

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Weatherford, Safe Influx in Drilling Tech Collaboration

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

Aker Solutions to Electrify Edvard Grieg Platform

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

World to Go Past Warming Limit Without Massive Investments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine