Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Contemplating US Dollar Loan

September 23, 2020

Image Credit: Aker BP
Image Credit: Aker BP

Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will hold meetings with fixed-income investors to prepare the ground for a possible U.S. dollar-denominated loan, the company said on Tuesday.

The potential issue of investment-grade senior unsecured notes will be subject to market conditions, Aker BP said in a statement.

It did not say how much money it planned to raise.

The company was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Finance People Activity Norway Europe People & Companies

Related Offshore News

TechnipFMC’s new Gemini ROV is already working in the US Gulf of Mexico for Shell. It comes with new manipulator interfaces and an onboard tool carousel. Images from TechnipFMC.

Subsea Technology and the New Routes to Residency
Photo/sasac.gov.cn

CNOOC Brings Online South China Sea Oil Project

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Focus: 'No need to go outside of Europe'

Vattenfall's Offshore Wind Focus: 'No need to go outside of Europe'

Petrobras Makes Oil Find in Campos Basin Block

Petrobras Makes Oil Find in Campos Basin Block

Scottish DeepWind, German WAB in Offshore Wind, Green Hydrogen Collab

Scottish DeepWind, German WAB in Offshore Wind, Green Hydrogen Collab

KrisEnergy Gets Kepinvest Support to Bring Cambodia Offshore Oil Project Online

KrisEnergy Gets Kepinvest Support to Bring Cambodia Offshore Oil Project Online

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine