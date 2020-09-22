INEOS in Belgium's 'Largest Ever' Offshore Wind Power Purchase Deal

UK-based chemicals giant INEOS will buy electricity from Engie’s Norther offshore wind farm in Belgium over a 10-year period, in what INEOS said was “the largest ever purchase contract of wind energy for heavy industry in Belgium.”

According to INEOS, the 10-year power purchase agreement with Engie will avoid 1,150,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the equivalent of taking 100,000 cars off the road each year, and give boost to the further development of the capital-intensive offshore wind market.

Engie will supply electricity to INEOS from the Norther offshore wind farm in the North Sea from January 1, 2021.

The long-term 84 MW commitment will initially be used by existing INEOS production sites and later by Project ONE, INEOS' investment in two chemical plants for the production of ethylene and propylene in Antwerp, announced last year.

John McNally, CEO INEOS Project ONE said: "This agreement is an important step for INEOS in reducing emissions from energy consumption in Belgium. Project ONE will be the most energy-efficient chemical complex of its kind in Europe, using the newest technologies.

"Our propane dehydrogenation unit has been designed with a maximum level of electrification, which makes it possible to virtually eliminate indirect emissions by using only green electricity. In the coming months, we will continue to look at the options for further expanding the use of renewable energy."

The Norther wind farm comprises of 44 wind turbines – with a maximum capacity of 370 MW. It is located in the Belgian North Sea, within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Belgium, approximately 23 kilometers from the Belgian port of Zeebruges.