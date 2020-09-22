Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Subsea Nets Two APAC Gigs

September 22, 2020

Norwegian subsea services company DOF Subsea has won two contracts in the Asia Pacific region, including work for its Skandi Singapore
dive support vessel.

DOF Subsea said Tuesday that the first project involved saturation diving, with the Skandi Singapore vessel deployed for 3 to 4 weeks starting early Q4 2020. The vessel is currently docked at a port in Singapore.

The second contract is for onshore preparation and planning for a decommissioning project, with the further possibility for offshore work in 2021. 

DOF Subsea did not say who the clients were for the two contracts nor where exactly the projects were located.

Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea said, "I am pleased that we continue to build backlog for the region and that DOF Subsea is a trusted provider for integrated subsea operations across multiple disciplines."

