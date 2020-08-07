Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Subsea Wins 'Key Award' with Chevron in Australia

August 7, 2020

A DOF Subsea vessel - Credit: Steven Watkins/MarineTraffic
Oslo-listed subsea services and vessels company DOF Subsea has been awarded an IMR Services contract with Chevron in Australia. It has also won a moorings replacement deal in Southeast Asia.

DOF Subsea will support Chevron's North-West Shelf and near-shore subsea assets in Australia with DP Vessels, ROVs, AUVs, Intervention, Inspection, Management, and Engineering Services. 

"This key award builds on previous successful IMR campaigns over the life of the existing IMR services contract and secures a further 5-year
term under the new contract," DOF Subsea said.

Apart from the Chevron contract DOF Subsea said Friday it had won "a substantial contract" in Southeast Asia for a moorings replacement and rectification project. 

With onshore works underway, the offshore campaign is scheduled mid Q3 2020.

"The project will provide significant utilization for resources and vessels - Skandi Hercules and Skandi Singapore - throughout Q3 and early Q4 2020," DOF Subsea said, without providing details on the identity of the client.

Mons S Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea, said, "These key contract awards build on successful campaigns delivered in the past for our clients and grow our track-record in the APAC region. We look forward to working with our clients to deliver projects safely and efficiently."

