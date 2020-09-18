Norway: Wellesley's Schweinsteiger Offshore Well Comes Up Dry

Oil and gas company Wellesley has failed to find hydrocarbons at its 6204/11-3 exploration well in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Wellesley, as the operator of the production license 829, drilled the wildcat well 6204/11-3 (also known as the Schweinsteiger prospect), about 75 kilometers north of the Gjøa field in the North Sea and 60 kilometers northwest of Florø.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Friday that the drilling had been completed and that the well was dry. The water depth at the site is 211 meters.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lower Cretaceous (the Åsgard Formation).

"The well did not encounter reservoir rocks in the Åsgard Formation. About 30 meters of aquiferous sandstone was encountered in underlying Jurassic rocks with moderate to very good reservoir quality," NPD said, adding that the well was not formation tested, but that data acquisition was undertaken.

This is the first exploration well in production license 829. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1290 meters below sea level and was terminated in basement rock, using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well has now been permanently plugged and abandoned, and the drilling rig is now headed to Kvina Shipyard in Fedafjorden.