Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Wellesley's Schweinsteiger Offshore Well Comes Up Dry

September 18, 2020

Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.- Credit: Dolphin Drilling
Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.- Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Oil and gas company Wellesley has failed to find hydrocarbons at its 6204/11-3 exploration well in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

Wellesley, as the operator of the production license 829, drilled the wildcat well 6204/11-3 (also known as the Schweinsteiger prospect), about 75 kilometers north of the Gjøa field in the North Sea and 60 kilometers northwest of Florø.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Friday that the drilling had been completed and that the well was dry. The water depth at the site is 211 meters.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks in the Lower Cretaceous (the Åsgard Formation).

"The well did not encounter reservoir rocks in the Åsgard Formation. About 30 meters of aquiferous sandstone was encountered in underlying Jurassic rocks with moderate to very good reservoir quality," NPD said, adding that the well was not formation tested, but that data acquisition was undertaken.

This is the first exploration well in production license 829.  The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1290 meters below sea level and was terminated in basement rock, using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well has now been permanently plugged and abandoned, and the drilling rig is now headed to Kvina Shipyard in Fedafjorden.

Drilling Activity Norway Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

UK North Sea Road to Net-Zero: £430B Investment Required
Kjell Inge Roekke - Credit: Aker

Aker's Billionaire Owner Eyes Less Dependence on Oil


Trending Offshore News

Photo from 2008 showing former President of Brazil Lula and Former Petrobras CEO Sergio Gabrielli, with oil extracted from the pre-salt layer on their hands (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Petrobras Changes Name of Lula Offshore Oil Field After...
Industry News
Kjell Inge Roekke - Credit: Aker

Aker's Billionaire Owner Eyes Less Dependence on Oil
Technology

Sponsored

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Around 11000 Workers to Leave Petrobras by 2021-end

Around 11000 Workers to Leave Petrobras by 2021-end

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

Petronas Pays $700M in Tax to Sarawak State after Dispute Settlement

Petronas Pays $700M in Tax to Sarawak State after Dispute Settlement

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine