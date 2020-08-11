Wellesley Gets Green Light to Drill Schweinsteiger Well

Wellesley Petroleum has received approval from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate to drill an exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The well 6204/11-3 will be drilled using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. The rig, owned by Dolphin Drilling, is currently at the shipyard in Kvinesdal.

The well is located in the production license 829, where Wellesley Petroleum AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 60 percent. The other licensees are Equinor Energy AS (20 percent) and Petoro AS (20 percent). Water depth at the site is 211 meters

Wellesley in July received approval from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, which shared that the drilling prospect's name was Schweinsteiger, and that the drilling operation would take 37 days to complete.

The well will be drilled about 65 kilometers north-northeast of the Peon discovery and about 100 km southwest of Ålesund. This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the license awarded in 2016.