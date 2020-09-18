Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Final Moray East Wind Farm Jackets Loaded in Dubai. Third Substation Installed

September 18, 2020

Credit: Deme Offshore
Credit: Deme Offshore

The final batch of jackets that will support offshore wind turbines at the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in the UK was loaded this week at a fabrication yard in Dubai ahead of the sailaway.

The news was shared Thursday afternoon (CET) by DEME Offshore, which is the main installation contractor at the offshore wind farm project.

The jackets were loaded aboard the OHT-owned Heavy Lift Vessel at Rig Metals  - part of Lamprell - in Dubai. MarineTraffic AIS Data shows the vessel in question is the HAWK, which also delivered the previous jacket batches from the Dubai yard.

DEME Offshore won full engineering, procurement, construction, and installation scope for 100 wind turbine foundations plus three offshore substation platform foundations for the UK offshore wind project in December 2018.

It then contracted Lamprell for the fabrication of 45 wind turbine foundation jackets and three offshore substation jackets. The remaining 55 jackets were awarded to Smulders, where the works are still ongoing on the fabrication yards in Belgium and Newcastle (UK)

Deme Offshore on Thursday shared another Moray East milestone. Namely, the company said it had successfully installed the third and final offshore substation on schedule last weekend.

The substation, a Siemens Energy Offshore Transformer Module, fabricated and fitted out in Hoboken, Belgium by Smulders, ENGIE Solutions, and Siemens Energy, joined the two already installed "sister" units. It is used to maximize the voltage of the power received from the offshore wind turbines before transmitting the electricity to shore.

The 950MW wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), Ocean Winds (56.6%) and CTG (10%).

The project is located on the northeast coast of Scotland with a completion date expected by 2022. When construction is complete, Moray Offshore (East) Windfarm will be capable of meeting the average electricity requirements of at least 950,000 homes in the UK and the wind farm will be able to provide 40% of Scotland's electricity.

Moray East location - Credit: WorldEnergyReports

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy."

Energy Vessels Middle East Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Dean/AdobeStock

Inpex, Chevron Cutting Jobs in Australia
A Maersk Drilling rig (File photo: Maersk Drilling)

Maersk Drilling Targets 50% Emissions Cut in Drilling Ops


Trending Offshore News

Photo from 2008 showing former President of Brazil Lula and Former Petrobras CEO Sergio Gabrielli, with oil extracted from the pre-salt layer on their hands (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Petrobras Changes Name of Lula Offshore Oil Field After...
Industry News
Kjell Inge Roekke - Credit: Aker

Aker's Billionaire Owner Eyes Less Dependence on Oil
Technology

Sponsored

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Around 11000 Workers to Leave Petrobras by 2021-end

Around 11000 Workers to Leave Petrobras by 2021-end

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

Petronas Pays $700M in Tax to Sarawak State after Dispute Settlement

Petronas Pays $700M in Tax to Sarawak State after Dispute Settlement

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine