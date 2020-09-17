Liebherr Crane for DolWin Epsilon Substation

Crane manufacturer Liebherr will deliver a cylinder-luffing crane, type RL 2600-35 Lit, for offshore wind farm substation DolWin Epsilon.

The crane, to be installed aboard the TenneT-owned offshore platform, will be used for supply and maintenance tasks on the German North Sea.

The order for the DolWin Epsilon and onshore converter station for the offshore grid connection project DolWin 5, was awarded to Aibel/Keppel consortium in May 2019. The platform will be installed in the DolWin cluster on the German sector of the North Sea.

Providing info on the crane for the DolWin Epsilon, Liebherr said: "The RL 2600-35 Lit is a weight-optimized and compact designed offshore crane. It is the ideal equipment for small platforms, where space is limited. The RL 2600-35 Lit has a box boom with a maximum working outreach of 52 meters and a maximum lifting capacity of 35 tons," Liebherr said.

“With the RL 2600-35 Lit we are delivering the latest innovation within our offshore crane portfolio. The crane is ready to be equipped with innovative maintenance features to meet the demanding requirements of normally unmanned offshore platforms and with its reliable and maintenance-friendly design the RL 2600-35 Lit will help to lead the DolWin5 project to success”, says Matti Basan, Sales Manager Offshore Cranes.

DolWin5 will be used to connect the offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3 to the high voltage grid onshore. The RL 2600 crane will be delivered in the middle of 2021, and Tennet will use it for maintenance work and the loading and uploading of offshore supply vessels.