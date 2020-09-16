Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GC Rieber Shipping's Vessel Wins Offshore Wind Gig

September 16, 2020

Polar Queen - Credit; GC Rieber Shipping
Polar Queen - Credit; GC Rieber Shipping

Norway-based offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping said Wednesday  it had won a contract in the offshore wind sector for its 2011-built Polar Queen multi-purpose vessel.

The contract is a short one, for three weeks, with further options to extend. GC Rieber said the client was a Tier 1 client in Europe.

The multi-purpose Polar Queen will be providing walk-to-work services at an unnamed offshore wind farm site. 

"Polar Queen is currently mobilizing for the project and will commence the charter tomorrow," GC Rieber Shipping said.

The vessel's AIS data show it has recently left Peterhead, UK, and is on its way to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, where it is expected to arrive Thursday.

The charter is in direct continuation of the vessel's previous five-month charter, also in the walk-to-work market. 

The Polar Queen is equipped with an Uptime 23.5 AMC motion compensated gangway, cargo elevator and boat landing to serve crew transfer vessels (CTVs). The vessel can accommodate 119 people.

