Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kim Heng Forms Subsea Services and Salvage Firm Zale

September 11, 2020

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine, Singapore's offshore vessel provider, and offshore wind player, is setting up a new subsidiary named Zale, focused on subsea and emergency response services.

Kim Heng said Friday that a new fully owned subsidiary Zale had been incorporated in Singapore, with the initial issued and paid-up capital of Zale at SGD1,000.00 comprising 1,000 shares. 

"The principal activities are that of commercial diving, underwater services, emergency response, marine salvage & oil spill response management," Kim Heng said.

Justin Tan, who is Kim Heng's Chief Operating Officer - Offshore & Marine, has been appointed a director of Zale. He is the son of Thomas Tan, who is the Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder of Kim Heng.

Thomas Tan's brother, Tan Keng Hoe Melvin, who serves as serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the Kim Hen Group, has also been appointed as a director in the newly formed company Zale. 

Energy Salvage Subsea Activity Asia Singapore

Related Offshore News

Credit: Husky Energy

Canada's Husky Energy to 'Review' West White Rose Offshore...
Mads Nipper - Credit: Grundfos

Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted Names New CEO


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Shell Buys Kosmos' Frontier Exploration Assets for Up to...
Drilling
Credit: BP

BP Buys into Equinor's U.S. Offshore Wind Business for...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

IBM, Schlumberger Team Up to Speed Up Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry

IBM, Schlumberger Team Up to Speed Up Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Oilfield Services Giant Weatherford Appoints New CEO

Oilfield Services Giant Weatherford Appoints New CEO

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine