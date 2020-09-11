Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PHOTO: Construction of Nexans Aurora 'Well Underway,' Ulstein Says

September 11, 2020

Artist’s illustration of Nexans Aurora cable-laying vessel at an offshore windfarm. Credit: Nexans
Artist’s illustration of Nexans Aurora cable-laying vessel at an offshore windfarm. Credit: Nexans
Early morning 11 September 2020: Nexans Aurora bow part - Credit: Ulstein
Early morning 11 September 2020: Nexans Aurora bow part - Credit: Ulstein
Afternoon 10 September 2020: Nexans Aurora bow part - Credit: Ulstein
Afternoon 10 September 2020: Nexans Aurora bow part - Credit: Ulstein
Preparing for the capstan lift - Credit: Ulstein
Preparing for the capstan lift - Credit: Ulstein
The Demag CC2800-1 mobile crane performing the capstan lift - Credit: Ulstein
The Demag CC2800-1 mobile crane performing the capstan lift - Credit: Ulstein
The cable capstan installed Credit: Ulstein
The cable capstan installed Credit: Ulstein

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein has shared the progress update on the construction of the next-gen cable layer the Nexans Aurora. According to Ulstein, the construction is "well underway."

"During a time span of a few days in September 2020, the cable capstan has been installed, the painting process is ongoing and the thrusters are about to be installed," Ulstein said. The hull of the vessel was built in Poland and arrived in Norway in June for final outfitting.

"The construction of the next-generation cable-laying vessel, the 'Nexans Aurora', is well underway at Ulstein Verft. In such a complex newbuild project, several tasks are carried out at the same time," the company said.

Ulstein said that the cable capstan was installed on Thursday during a short break in the ongoing paint process.

With a length of 149.9m, a beam of 31m, and a deadweight of 17,000t, the 'Nexans Aurora' is one of the largest vessels being constructed in the Norwegian shipyard's history.

"With a large 10 000t capacity and split turntable, the vessel is well prepared for complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions anywhere in the world," Ulstein said.

The Nexans Aurora's first task will be to install the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. The construction on the 1,075 megawatt (MW) project will start in 2021. When completed, the Seagreen 1 will be Scotland's largest wind farm.

The contract calls for Nexans to design, manufacture, and install the high voltage (HV) onshore and offshore export cables. The Nexans Aurorais expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

Offshore Energy Vessels Cable ships Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Armada TGT-1 FPSO - Image Credit: Pharos Energy

Vietnam Approves Pharos Energy's Offshore Oil Project
Anna Borg - Credit: Vattenfall

Vattenfall CFO Promoted to President & CEO


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Shell Buys Kosmos' Frontier Exploration Assets for Up to...
Drilling
Credit: BP

BP Buys into Equinor's U.S. Offshore Wind Business for...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

IBM, Schlumberger Team Up to Speed Up Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry

IBM, Schlumberger Team Up to Speed Up Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Oilfield Services Giant Weatherford Appoints New CEO

Oilfield Services Giant Weatherford Appoints New CEO

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine