PHOTO: Construction of Nexans Aurora 'Well Underway,' Ulstein Says

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein has shared the progress update on the construction of the next-gen cable layer the Nexans Aurora. According to Ulstein, the construction is "well underway."

"During a time span of a few days in September 2020, the cable capstan has been installed, the painting process is ongoing and the thrusters are about to be installed," Ulstein said. The hull of the vessel was built in Poland and arrived in Norway in June for final outfitting.

"The construction of the next-generation cable-laying vessel, the 'Nexans Aurora', is well underway at Ulstein Verft. In such a complex newbuild project, several tasks are carried out at the same time," the company said.

Ulstein said that the cable capstan was installed on Thursday during a short break in the ongoing paint process.

With a length of 149.9m, a beam of 31m, and a deadweight of 17,000t, the 'Nexans Aurora' is one of the largest vessels being constructed in the Norwegian shipyard's history.

"With a large 10 000t capacity and split turntable, the vessel is well prepared for complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions anywhere in the world," Ulstein said.

The Nexans Aurora's first task will be to install the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. The construction on the 1,075 megawatt (MW) project will start in 2021. When completed, the Seagreen 1 will be Scotland's largest wind farm.

The contract calls for Nexans to design, manufacture, and install the high voltage (HV) onshore and offshore export cables. The Nexans Aurorais expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.