ConocoPhillips Extends North Sea Maintenance Agreement with Aker Solutions

September 11, 2020

(Photo: ConocoPhillips)
Norwegian offshore services provider Aker Solutions has been awarded a three-year extension to an existing framework agreement for work at North Sea fields operated by U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips.

Aker Solutions will remain  ConocoPhillips' main supplier of maintenance and modifications work offshore Norway. The agreement runs from January 2021 until the end of 2023.

The contract value will be determined by future call-offs for maintenance and modifications work and could range between NOK 300 million ($33,2 million) and NOK 700 million ($77,4 million) per year.

Aker Solutions said the NOK 300M-700M range did not represent a minimum or maximum amount and was subject to change.

"We look forward to delivering new projects and services to one of the largest maintenance and modifications portfolios offshore Norway," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

The work will be managed and executed by Aker Solutions’ office in Stavanger and fabrication yard in Egersund and will provide work for the company’s offshore employees.

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

ConocoPhillips Extends North Sea Maintenance Agreement with Aker Solutions

Morrison Lays Gulf of Mexico Pipelines for Byron

CNOOC Brings Online Bohai Bay Oil Field

Shell Starts Production from Fram Field

