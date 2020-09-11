ConocoPhillips Extends North Sea Maintenance Agreement with Aker Solutions

Norwegian offshore services provider Aker Solutions has been awarded a three-year extension to an existing framework agreement for work at North Sea fields operated by U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips.

Aker Solutions will remain ConocoPhillips' main supplier of maintenance and modifications work offshore Norway. The agreement runs from January 2021 until the end of 2023.

The contract value will be determined by future call-offs for maintenance and modifications work and could range between NOK 300 million ($33,2 million) and NOK 700 million ($77,4 million) per year.

Aker Solutions said the NOK 300M-700M range did not represent a minimum or maximum amount and was subject to change.

"We look forward to delivering new projects and services to one of the largest maintenance and modifications portfolios offshore Norway," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

The work will be managed and executed by Aker Solutions’ office in Stavanger and fabrication yard in Egersund and will provide work for the company’s offshore employees.