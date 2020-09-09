Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source More Offshore Wind Turbine Goods Locally

Offshore wind turbine maker MHI Vestas has further expanded its list of local suppliers in Taiwan for delivery of components for turbines to be built for the country's growing offshore wind market.

The wind turbine company said Wednesday it would source spinner covers and nacelle covers from Fassmer Atech Composites Taiwan joint venture.

Spinner covers and nacelle covers are made of a composite glass fiber material and protect the wind turbine systems from the external environment at sea, especially useful for often harsh conditions off the coast of Taiwan.

These components will be used at MHI Vestas’ Changfang Phase 2, Xidao, and Zhong Neng projects.

The spinner covers and nacelle covers will be produced for MHI Vestas’ V174 turbines at FACT’s facility in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

“While the offshore wind supply chain is advancing in Taiwan through our early projects, creating opportunities for knowledge transfer is important,” said Maida Zahirovic, MHI Vestas Taiwan Business Director.

Zahirovic said: “The joint venture between Fassmer, a known supplier for wind products, and Atech Composites, a skilled manufacturer with a top-class facility, is a perfect fit for building technical knowledge in spinner and nacelle covers in Taiwan. This purchase agreement demonstrates how we are able to facilitate sustainable localization in Taiwan through certainty in volume.”

In what Vestas MHI has labeled "the world’s most ambitious localization plan" the company has so far signed a contract in Taiwan for local supply of blades, blade materials (bonding glue, resin, pultruded carbon plates), towers, switchgear, rotor hubs, hub plates, nacelle base frames, low voltage cabinets, UPS systems, PCM assembly, spinner covers, and nacelle covers. The company said it planned further local supply chain contracts in 2020.