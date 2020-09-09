Lime Rock CEO Joins ConocoPhillips' Board

U.S. oil and gas company ConocoPhillips has appointed Eric Mullins to serve as a board member.

Mullins has spent his career in finance, most recently founding Lime Rock Resources in 2005, a private equity fund focused on acquiring and developing low-risk oil and gas properties, where he currently serves as co-chief executive officer.

Prior to starting Lime Rock Resources, Mullins served as managing director at Goldman Sachs from 1999 to 2004, vice president from 1994 to 1999, and an associate from 1990 to 1994. Mullins will serve on the Public Policy Committee of the ConocoPhillips board.

Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips' chairman and chief executive officer said: "We are very pleased Mr. Mullins will be joining the board of ConocoPhillips. His perspective and expertise in finance and energy markets will align strongly with our company’s value proposition and our commitments to shareholders.”

Mullins currently serves on the board of Valero Energy Company. He is also on the board of trustees of the Baylor College of Medicine.