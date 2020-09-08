GC Rieber to Transfer Fleet Management Business to OSM

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and manager GC Rieber Shipping has signed a an agreement to transfer its fleet management services business to OSM Maritime Group, and become a pure shipowner.

Under the agreement, GC Rieber Shipping will transfer all technical, crewing, and support functions in Bergen to OSM.

OSM will establish a new ship management company within the offshore segment in Bergen, who will be owned 100% by OSM and be located together with OSM Bergen.

GC Rieber Shipping currently has 6 vessels under management in Bergen, including vessels under third party management. OSM currently has 190 vessels under full technical management and another 400 vessels under crewing management.

"The partnership will benefit GC Rieber Shipping, OSM and parties under ship management with GC Rieber Shipping, as the new company will bring together the valuable technical and crewing organization from GC Rieber Shipping with OSM's global reach and expertise. The partnership will ensure full and seamless continuity of management for GC Rieber Shipping and clients both ashore and onboard the vessels, with the same shore staff, officers, and crew," GC Rieber Shipping said.

The start date for the partnership is October 5, 2020.

GC Rieber Shipping said it would become become a pure shipowner and project-house with focus on developing profitable and sustainable maritime projects.

"GC Rieber Shipping has a long-lasting history of delivering first class ship management services to its customers. OSM is a highly reputable ship management company and GC Rieber Shipping is proud of playing a key role in OSM building up their offshore presence in Bergen and thereby strengthen the maritime cluster. With the know-how from GC Rieber Shipping, OSM will be in the best position to manage offshore vessels at the highest level of quality", GC Rieber's CEO Einar Ytredal, said.

Geir Sekkesæter, Managing Director, OSM Norway stated: "We are proud that GC Rieber Shipping has chosen OSM as their service provider and look forward to welcoming our new team members on board and onshore. The team will join our newly established office in Bergen and strengthen our presence in one of the world`s strongest maritime clusters. Our initial ambition is that both employees and our customers should experience business as usual. Over time, however, we aim to provide even better services through close interaction between our customers and our knowledgeable and experienced staff and crew, because as we say in OSM, it's all about people".