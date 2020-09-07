Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Total Gives Up on Foz do Amazonas Offshore Blocks

September 7, 2020

Credit: Total
Credit: Total

French oil major Total has given up operatorship over five exploration blocks located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, offshore Brazil.

"Total announces that it has notified its partners on August 19 about its resignation from its role of operator for five exploration blocks, located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, 120 kilometers offshore Brazil," the company said Monday.

The exploration blocks in question are FZA-M-57, FZA-M-86, FZA-M-88, FZA-M-125 and FZA-M-127.

The decision comes almost two years after the Brazilian environmental regulator Ibama denied Total a permit to drill in the environmentally sensitive Basin for a fifth and final time. Ibama at the time said that oil exploration in the area would present risks to reefs and biodiversity.  

Earlier in 2018, Greenpeace said that it had found rhodolith beds within the area where Total planned to drill for oil. Rodolith are alcareous algae that work as a habitat for fish and other reef creatures

"The finding proves the existence of a reef formation in the area and invalidates Total’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which states the closest reef formation is 8 kilometres away from one of the oil blocks," Greenpeace said in April 2018, calling for the Brazilian government to deny the company’s license to drill for oil in the area.

Responding to Greenpeace's claims at the time, Total said that no biogenic formation had been identified in Block FZA-M-57, and that the planned exploration well in Block FZA-M-57 would be 28 km away from the rhodolith beds previously identified "and 34 km away from the location where the NGO would have found rhodoliths more recently."

However, come September 2020, Total is now giving up on the operatorship over the offshore blocks in the basin.

Total said Monday it had informed the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of the decision to drop operatorship in the offshore blocks.

According to Total, the move opens a period of 6-months during which a new operator will be appointed and to whom the operating activities will be handed over. 

During this period, Total has the duty to continue monitoring all regulatory processes on behalf of its partners Petrobras and BP, its partners in the blocks. 

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity South America Regulations Brazil

Related Offshore News

Credit: Prosafe (File Photo)

Prosafe, Shell Agree New Terms for Safe Zephyrus Flotel...
Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putting during Merkel's working visit to Moscow earlier in 2020 - Credit: Kremlin.ru

Merkel Under Pressure to End Support for Nord Stream 2...


Trending Offshore News

Prospector 1 - Image by Erwin Willemse - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Wins Rig Work. Says Worst is Over for...
Drilling
Sangomar FPSO illustration - Credit: Woodside

Woodside, Cairn Ink Binding Deal for Senegal Oil Field...
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Eiffage, Engie to Build Substation for Iberdrola's French Offshore Wind Farm

Eiffage, Engie to Build Substation for Iberdrola's French Offshore Wind Farm

Chariot's Anchois Offshore Gas Field Gets 148% Resource Estimate Boost

Chariot's Anchois Offshore Gas Field Gets 148% Resource Estimate Boost

Borr Drilling Gets NYSE Listing Warning as New CEO Set to Take Over

Borr Drilling Gets NYSE Listing Warning as New CEO Set to Take Over

Yinson Orders TMC Compressors for Anna Nery FPSO

Yinson Orders TMC Compressors for Anna Nery FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine