All Foundations In Place for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

September 1, 2020

Credit: Vattenfall
Credit: Vattenfall

Offshore wind developer Vattenfall has said that all foundations have now been installed at its Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm site in the Danish sector of the Baltic Sea.

The last foundation - of 72 in total - was installed on Friday, August 28, at what will be a 600 MW plus offshore wind farm. The installation of the foundations started in May was completed on schedule in a little over three months.

Once completed, Kriegers Flak will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity to cover the annual electricity consumption of approximately 600,000 Danish households.

The next major step in the project will be the installation of cables and turbines. 

Cable installation and testing is scheduled to be completed in November this year. The installation of the offshore wind turbines is expected to start in early 2021, with the wind farm on schedule to be in full operation by the end of 2021.

The wind farm is located in the Baltic Sea, 15-40 kilometers off the Danish coast.

Apart from Kriegers Flak, Vattenfall's offshore wind projects in Denmark also include Horns Rev 3, which was inaugurated last year, and Vesterhav Syd & Nord, which are scheduled to be in full operation by the end of 2023, at the latest.

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Denmark

