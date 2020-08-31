Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Remains Lower in Wake of Storm

August 31, 2020

A BP Gulf of Mexico platform (File Photo: BP/Flickr)
A BP Gulf of Mexico platform (File Photo: BP/Flickr)

 U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output remained down 70%, or 1.29 million barrels per day, according to data released on Sunday by the Department of Interior, as companies continued to return crews to offshore facilities that were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Laura.

A total of 139 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were unmanned at midday on Sunday, the department reported, down from the 310 that had been evacuated on Wednesday. (https://tinyurl.com/y4yed9sb)

The Port of Houston, the nation's largest energy export port, was operating normally on Sunday. The Ports of Texas City, Galveston, Freeport, and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from West Port Arthur Bridge east to High Island Bridge, also resumed normal operations, the Coast Guard said.

Closer to the storm's landfall, the ports of Lake Charles and Cameron and the Calcasieu Waterway, all in Louisiana, remained without power and were closed. The port of Port Arthur, Texas, was open with restrictions, the Coast Guard said.

The region’s offshore natural gas production remained down 50%, with 1.35 billion cubic feet per day shut in on Sunday, as energy producers began to restore output that was halted ahead of Laura.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico wells account for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas production.

In addition to the well shut-ins, the storm prompted energy firms to suspend processing at six coastal refineries last week. Those six account for about 12% of U.S. oil processing capacity. Refineries without significant damage also began taking steps to restart operations. 

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Paul Simao)

Energy Deepwater Activity Production Gulf of Mexico Safety and Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...
Illustration only - Lo83/WIkimedia

Total, Macquarie’s GIG Form Floating Offshore Wind JV in...


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine