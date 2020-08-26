Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Awards Fugro Three Long-Term ROV Contracts

August 26, 2020

Dutch offshore services company Fugro has won three long-term contracts by Petrobras to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for a variety of subsea activities in Brazil.

"All three contracts are for 3-year firm periods with additional 1-year options," Fugro said Wednesday. Fugro said the contracts were secured in partnership with offshore vessel owners Solstad and Oceanpact.

Under the contracts, Fugro will provide a total of five work class ROVs, each outfitted with tooling and survey spreads that are operational in water depths of up to 3000 m.

One ROV spread will be installed on the Solstad AHTS Far Statesman to conduct anchor handling and other subsea support activities. The remaining ROV spreads will be deployed in pairs on two vessels operated by Oceanpact to perform inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services. 

"These new contracts will nearly double Fugro’s IRM capacity in Brazil, helping us capture the increase in demand for these services by Petrobras,” said Rogerio Carvalho, Country Manager for Fugro in Brazil. 

“The associated mobilization plans with our vessel partners will be challenging amid the concerns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic but, with proven protocols in place, we look forward to confirming Fugro’s leading position as a supplier of ROV services in the region.”

Technology Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News South America Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV Brazil

