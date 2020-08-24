Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brown to Succeed Marsh as CEO at Lloyd's Register

August 24, 2020

After 14-years at Lloyd's Register (LR), including five years as group CEO, Alastair Marsh announced that he is stepping down from his role and will retire from the Lloyd’s Register group board on December 31, 2020. 

“Alastair is an exceptional business leader who has transformed the company during his tenure, delivering on a five-year modernization and cultural change strategy," said LR Chairman, Thomas Thune Andersen. "Following the significant investment in new systems and processes, LR is a far more agile and customer-focused organization, with a strong growth platform in innovative digital services, whilst also achieving greater operational excellence."

On Brown’s appointment, Andersen added, “The board is delighted to appoint Nick as group CEO at this natural inflexion point in our business cycle and strategic roadmap. As the company writes its next chapter, this is a logical time for change and Nick has all the right qualities to lead us to further success.”

