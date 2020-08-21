Tekmar Group Nets Middle East Orders

Tekmar Group has informed that its subsidiaries have won "multiple contracts" to supply subsea asset protection and stabilization technologies in the Middle East.

Tekmar did not say who the clients were, describing them just as "energy companies and tier one contractors in the Middle East." The subsidiaries that have won the contracts are Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

"The combined scopes of work include the design, engineering manufacturing, and supply of over 6,000m of TekDuct, over 3,000 ballast modules, 300 bespoke concrete mattresses, vertical restrictors, and centralizers for the protection and stabilization of subsea pipelines, umbilicals and power cables," Tekmar said, without going into details on the financials.

Alasdair MacDonald, Executive Chairman of Tekmar Group said: “Since Pipeshield’s acquisition in 2019, the Pipeshield team has integrated well within the Tekmar Group and are now supplying multiple projects alongside other Group companies around the world. It is great to see Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International combining their shared knowledge and experiences to secure and deliver work together in the Middle East”.

Pipeshield, a subsea asset protection and stabilization solutions provider, earlier this week said it had delivered concrete mattresses to the EPCI joint venture of Eiffage Métal and DEME for Saint Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.





