Pipeshield Makes Concrete Mattresses for Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm

August 18, 2020

Pipeshield International, a subsea asset protection and stabilization solutions provider, has delivered concrete mattresses to the EPCI joint venture of Eiffage Métal and DEME for Saint Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

Pipeshield, a Tekmar company, was responsible for the engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of 77 concrete mattresses of varying specifications.

The mattresses, used to protect subsea installations such as cables and pipelines, will be deployed at Saint Nazaire, the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in France. 

The Saint Nazaire offshore wind project reached a positive final investment decision in 2019, and is expected to enter service in 2022. 

Located in the Loire-Atlantique region in coastal France, the project is a 480-megawatt (MW) wind farm that will feature 80 GE Haliade 160-6MW turbines to be manufactured in France. 

According to GE, each Haliade turbine powers 5,000 homes. The project is expected to generate the equivalent of 20% of the Loire-Atlantique’s electricity consumption.

Turbines will be located between 12 and 20 kilometers off the Loire-Atlantique coast, at depths ranging from 12 to 25 meters, and deployed an area of about 78 square km.

The project is being developed by Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a company owned by EDF (59%), Enbridge (25.5%), Canada Pension Plan (24.5%).

