Two Persons Airlifted from Equinor Platform after Switchboard Room Incident

Two persons were airlifted this week from Equinor's Statfjord B platform off Norway after having been exposed to smoke following a short circuit in a switchboard room.

The Norwegian oil and gas safety body PSA Norway has started an investigation into the incident that led to the personal injuries of the two workers. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

"This incident occurred in connection with work in a switchboard room on the platform, when a short circuit occurred with subsequent smoke development. Two people were exposed to smoke and had to be airlifted to hospital for medical treatment," the PSA said.

"The PSA regards the incident as serious, prompting it to launch an investigation. A team of its specialists is now starting this work," the industry watchdog said Thursday.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Equinor, seeking info on the condition of the people affected. We will update the article with any response we may receive.



