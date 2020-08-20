Petrobras Taps TechnipFMC for Mero 2 Subsea EPCI

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has awarded oilfield services provider TechnipFMC a subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope as part Mero 2 oil field development project offshore Brazil.

The Mero 2 project, sanctioned in June 2019, is a part of the phased development of the giant Mero field in the deepwater Libra block of the pre-salt Santos Basin in water depth o f2,100 meters.

TechnipFMC said Thursday its scope of work under the contract included delivery, installation, and pre-commissioning of the infield rigid riser and flowlines for production, including the water alternate gas wells.

The company will also provide installation and pre-commissioning of service flexible lines and steel tube umbilicals, as well as towing and hook up of the SBM Offshore supplied FPSO Sepetiba.

"The company will leverage synergies with the Mero 1 project Subsea EPCI, utilizing in-house rigid and flexible lay vessels and its significant local footprint in Brazil, including a spoolbase, logistics base and engineering capabilities. The offshore campaign is scheduled to start in 2022," TechnipFMC said.

When it comes to the value of the EPCI deal, the company said the contract was 'large,' which for TechnipFMC means it ranges between $500 million and $1 billion.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded another EPCI contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and TechnipFMC. By executing and delivering this new flagship project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras’s ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil.”

Apart from Petrobras, which is the leader of the Libra consortium, other partners include international oil giants Shell, Total, CNPC, CNOOC, and and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA).



FPSO

As previously reported, the Dutch company SBM Offshore will deliver and lease the floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO), for the project located about 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The charter of the FPSO named Sepetiba will have a duration is 22.5 years.

The FPSO Sepetiba will link to 16 wells and will have the capacity to process up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), with water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, associated gas treatment capacity of 12 million standard cubic meters per day and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil. The FPSO will be spread moored in approximately 2,000 meters water depth. Delivery and production startup are planned for 2022.



