Ampelmann Nets 3-year Contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum

August 19, 2020

Credit: Ampelmann
Dutch offshore gangway provider Ampelmann has won a three-year contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum to provide two L-type gangway systems for offshore crew change operations.

According to the motion-compensated gangways provider, seven years ago in 2013, Brunei Shell Petroleum was the first to choose Ampelmann for its crew change operations in the Asia Pacific region. Now, in 2020, Ampelmann is operating seven motion compensated gangways in Brunei.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with BSP and are thankful for their continued trust in our services,” said Joeri Poelmann, Ampelmann’s Area Manager for Asia Pacific. “This contract is proof of the local industry’s push to make offshore access ever safer and more efficient." Ampelmann did not share the financial details of the agreement.

Ampelmann’s first version of the L-type system was initially developed in collaboration with BSP for their crew change operations and made its first transfers in Brunei back in 2013. 

After many iterations, Ampelmannn says, the latest system is a compact and electrically powered plug-and-play system enabling continuous access from vessel to an offshore platform, and vice versa, capable of transferring 50 people in less than five minutes. 

The L-type can be deployed in sea states beyond 2m significant wave height, making it possible to use year-round, including during the monsoon season. The latest version of the system, version 4, has been in use since 2018.  

