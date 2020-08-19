Nova People Personnel for Baltic Pipe

Norway-based recruitment company Nova People has said it has secured a major contract as part of the Baltic Pipe Project operated by Gaz-System S.A.

Baltic Pipe is a pipeline project designed to bring gas from the Norwegian offshore fields to Denmark and Poland.

Nova People said Wednesday that it has together with its Aberdeen-based Fulkrum and Poland-based EKO-INWEST subcontractors, won a deal to provide specialized personnel to support survey, construction, and inspection activities across both offshore pipelay and landfall operations.

The Baltic Pipe Project is a strategic infrastructure project developed in collaboration between Gaz-System S.A. and Energinet.dk (Denmark) and is co-financed by the European Union to create a new inter-European gas corridor that will supply gas directly from Norway via Europipe to the markets in Poland, Denmark, and adjacent countries.

Commenting on the project, Boye Riis, CEO, Nova People, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this major contract. Nova People and Fulkrum are both known for excellent service and professionalism during project execution phases on a worldwide basis. Having P.U.I EKO-INWEST in our team secures a link to Polish culture and Polish candidates whenever required by Gaz-System, supporting our quality goals.”

Owen Gibbons, Commercial Director, Fulkrum Technical Resources said: “We have an extensive track-record working on both subsea and pipeline workscopes globally, and we are delighted to combine with Nova People’s recruitment expertise, to work with Gaz-Systems and support the Baltic Pipe Project.”

Gaz-System S.A. is responsible for for the 36” pipeline from landfall at Pogorzelica in Poland to Faxe in Denmark, where Energinet will take it across Denmark and finalize the Pipeline route with a tie-in to Europipe. The project has an expected completion date by Q4 in 2022.