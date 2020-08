PTTEP Taps Halliburton for Offshore Production Optimization Services

Oilfield services firm Halliburton will design and implement a series of digital transformation projects aimed at boosting production from Thailand-based PTTEP's offshore oil fields.

Halliburton said Tuesday that it had won a contract to deliver its digital solutions as part of PTTEP's Advanced Production Excellence (APEX) Initiative.

APEX will improve operational efficiency and production in four offshore fields: Arthit, Greater Bongkot South, Greater Bongkot North, and the Myanmar Zawtika Field.

Halliburton's business line Landmark will deploy its DecisionSpace Production Suite in the cloud to improve production operations from the subsurface to processing facilities.

According to the oilfield services company, the DecisionSpace Enterprise Platform will integrate with Honeywell Forge, a powerful analytics software solution providing real-time data and visual intelligence, so PTTEP can implement more productive and efficient work processes.

Using advanced physics-based and data science models, the solution includes modeling of surface and subsurface components to manage and optimize operations from the wells to the point of delivery, Halliburton said.

"This includes short-term production planning and optimization, flow assurance monitoring and control, sand production monitoring and control, condensate stabilization optimization, CO2 membrane optimization, fuel gas optimization, and processing facilities performance monitoring and analysis," Halliburton added.

“We look forward to collaborating with Honeywell to support PTTEP on its digital transformation journey,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “Effectively leveraging and implementing digital technologies improves efficiency to increase production, reduce operating expenses, and maximize the value of the operator’s portfolio.”