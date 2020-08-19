Maersk Training in Offshore Wind Pact with U.S. College

Offshore training provider Maersk Training has partnered up with Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) in Massachusetts, United States.

NOWI’s basic safety training modules include the areas of first aid, manual handling, fire awareness, working at heights and sea survival, whereas the basic technical training courses focus on hydraulics, mechanical and electrical concepts regarding offshore wind.

The partnership between NOWI and Maersk Training aims to establish the skills development training portion of NOWI and develop new GWO courses offered by Bristol Community College that are currently tailored to in-demand industry skills and knowledge.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates 43,000 new jobs will be created in the offshore wind market by 2030. The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center published an assessment of the jobs and economic impacts associated with development of 1,600 megawatts in Massachusetts. That study estimated that over the next decade, offshore wind farms will create nearly 3,000 jobs and generate economic impacts between $1.2B and $2.1B in the region.

Commenting on the partnership with Maersk Training, President of Bristol Community College, Laura L. Douglas said: “Bristol is proud to partner with globally recognized Maersk Training, whose expertise and experience will elevate the college’s leadership in training the workforce needed for the emerging offshore wind industry. This partnership will connect the college's faculty and staff with the expertise of industry experts throughout Maersk Training’s expansive global network and will strengthen the development of employment opportunities for Bristol students in the offshore wind supply chain.”

Maersk Training CEO, Johan Uggla, said: “We are really excited about this partnership with Bristol Community College and the wind energy developments in Massachusetts on the East Coast of the United States. Having a local workforce that has a strong level of competencies, technical skills and safety, that drives operational and safety performance, is essential for the industry and the success of these projects. This is an important milestone that supports creating further job opportunities and being a strong provider for the local economy.”

The GWO is a non-profit organization, founded by leading turbine manufacturers and owner/operators, with the goal of creating a safer, more productive workplace. The GWO Basic Safety Training program (GWO-BST) was created as the safety standard for those working in the wind industry.

NOWI will span the knowledge spectrum with GWO-accredited skills development in partnership with Maersk Training on one side, while meeting the demand on the business / non-technical side through the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, which will stimulate new venture and job creation supporting economic development in Massachusetts and throughout New England.

Bristol Community College also offers dedicated certificate and associate level programs to become an offshore wind power technician. In the programs, students learn aspects of engineering technology such as electrical machinery, fluid systems, materials science and strength of materials, and they gain hands-on experience with assembly, installation, operation, and maintenance of wind power systems.