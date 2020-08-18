CWind Taiwan, HYTOR Bring Temporary Power Solutions for Taiwanese Offshore Wind Market

CWind Taiwan has entered into a strategic alliance with HYTOR to bring temporary power solutions to the Taiwanese offshore wind farm market.

"Working in collaboration with HYTOR Tools Solutions, a preferred supplier of offshore generators for the wind turbine industry over several decades, the two companies have imported a significant quantity of 100 kVA generators to be based in CWind Taiwan’s operational hub in Taichung Port," CWind Taiwan, a joint venture between European firm CWind and Taiwanese IOVTEC, said.

The generators will be deployed offshore on a project in the Taiwan Strait, ensuring a constant and safe power supply throughout the construction and commissioning period.

According to CWind, HYTOR generators are specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh offshore conditions and to be mobilized, serviced, and demobilized over the course of a project by CWind Taiwan’s fleet of Taiwan-flagged crew transfer vessels.

Tom Manning, Deputy General Manager of CWind Taiwan, commented, “We’re delighted to provide Taiwan with local temporary power solutions in collaboration with our strategic partner HYTOR Tools Solutions. By utilizing our in-country generators, vessels, and project teams, we are able to provide a full turnkey solution, as well as respond rapidly to support clients with any unplanned power requirements. We’re passionate about supporting the development of the Taiwanese market, training local Taiwanese generator technicians to assist us to deliver this project, and enable them to lead on projects in the future.”

Niels Langerhuus, Owner of HYTOR Tools Solutions, said, “We are proud to have extended our European collaboration with CWind to also cover Taiwan. Our experience with offshore temporary power for wind turbine installation with CWind in Europe and our current activities in Taiwan makes our extended partnership a perfect match. The fact that we have an in-country stock of generators in Taiwan enables us to meet short-term delivery requirements and overcome the shipping and mobilization challenges with the current Covid-19 situation. With this partnership we are extending our capacity in Taiwan, preparing us for future projects as well.”



