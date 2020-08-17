Danish Energy Trading Firm to Buy Power from World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Energy trading firm Danske Commodities has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 480 MW with the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank.

Danske Commodities will be responsible for the trading and balancing of 480 MW. Dogger Bank is owned by Equinor (50%) and SSE Renewables (50%) and is located 130 km off the coast of Yorkshire in the UK.

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is being developed in the UK North Sea in three 1.2GW phases, is set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when complete and is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

It will feature GE's Haliade-X 12 MW, the most powerful offshore wind turbine in the world, with the 220-meter rotor and 107-meter blades



When complete, Dogger Bank will generate enough energy to power over 4.5 million homes every year – around 5% of the UK’s electricity needs.

“Signing a long-term PPA with the world’s largest offshore wind farm cements Danske Commodities’ position as a leading energy trading company. We are constantly growing our market position in the renewables space to support the energy transition with our expertise in trading and balancing,” said Danske Commodities’ CEO Helle Østergaard Kristiansen.



The Dogger Bank agreement adds to Danske Commodities’ growing presence in the PPA market, the company said.

Last year, the energy trader signed a 20-year PPA with Hywind Scotland wind farm (the world’s first floating wind farm), a 15-year PPA with Sheringham Shoal wind farm, and a 15-year PPA with Dudgeon wind farm as part of a planned novation from owner Equinor.

“The Dogger Bank PPA is a great addition to our long-term portfolio and it shows our commitment to British renewables. Danske Commodities has traded power in the UK for more than ten years and we see PPAs as a crucial part of ensuring the continued development of renewables,” said Danske Commodities’ VP, Head of European Power Trading Tor Mosegaard.

"As Equinor’s power trading arm and route-to-market for renewable power production, we help turn green ambitions into an economically viable business – one wind farm at a time,” Tor Mosegaard concluded.

Danske Commodities now has more than 5,000 MW of renewable assets under management and trades power in 39 countries.