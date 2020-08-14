Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Disappointed by PGS' Rejection

August 14, 2020

A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS
A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

Norwegian oil and gas seismic data supplier TGS is disappointed with the decision by rival company PGS to reject its $600 million offer for its multi-client library.

TGS had earlier this month offered to acquire PGS' multi-client data for $600 million, however, the PGS board on Thursday rejected the offer deeming it opportunistic.

"The Board has unanimously concluded to reject the TGS proposal. The Board of PGS is of the view that the value of the Company’s MultiClient data library is significantly greater to PGS than that represented by the TGS proposal, and that the timing of the proposal is opportunistic given the current market backdrop and macro-economic environment," PGS said Thursday.

Responding to PGS' rejection of the offer, Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS said Friday morning: "We believe a consolidation and further partnership between our two companies carry strong industry logic and we have seen broad support for this following our announcement last week."

"We are disappointed by the unwillingness from the PGS board and management to enter into discussions to explore joint opportunities and collaboration as indicated in our offer. TGS remains committed to our strategy of industry leadership and further consolidation to deliver best in class services to our customers, while creating value for our owners and other stakeholders.”

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Geoscience Activity Norway Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Rejects TGS' 'Opportunistic' $600M Offer for Seismic...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
Offshore
A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Rejects TGS' 'Opportunistic' $600M Offer for Seismic...
Energy

Sponsored

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Tullow Extends Maersk Drillship Term After Cancellation Notice

Tullow Extends Maersk Drillship Term After Cancellation Notice

KrisEnergy Charters Jack-Up Rig for Apsara Drilling. Platform to Sail Away Soon

KrisEnergy Charters Jack-Up Rig for Apsara Drilling. Platform to Sail Away Soon

Erdogan: Turkey will Retaliate to Any Attack on Seismic Vessel in Mediterranean

Erdogan: Turkey will Retaliate to Any Attack on Seismic Vessel in Mediterranean

Norway's Yme Field Start-up Could Face More Delays

Norway's Yme Field Start-up Could Face More Delays

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine