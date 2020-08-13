Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RWE Wants CfDs for German Offshore Wind

August 13, 2020

German utility RWE supports the introduction of contracts for difference (CfDs) to spur growth in the country's offshore wind sector, chief finance office Markus Krebber said during a call with reporters on Thursday.

Germany's upper house of parliament backs such an internationally proven mechanism, which guarantees qualifying projects a guaranteed strike price at which they can sell electricity while allowing renewable power investors to bid for CfD in auctions.

The economy ministry currently holds on to zero-price bid auctions for new capacity, which could imply investors would pay on top to win the permit should there be many initial bidders at zero.

"That will not work," Krebber said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

