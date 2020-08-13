Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AqualisBraemar to Oversee Construction of Offshore Wind Vessels in China

August 13, 2020

Image Credit: AqualisBraemar
Image Credit: AqualisBraemar

Offshore energy consultancy AqualisBraemar will oversee the construction of two self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels in China.

The jack-up units will be constructed at Chinese shipyard Dayang Offshore Equipment. The vessels will be built for OuYang Offshore Co., Ltd.

“Having previously supervised the construction of the OuYang 001 and OuYang 002 wind turbine installation vessels, it is a huge vote of confidence to be engaged for OuYang 003 and OuYang 004 too,” says Yongfei Peng, China Country Manager for AqualisBraemar.

AqualisBraemar’s on-site team at Jiangsu-based Dayang Offshore Equipment will monitor and supervise the construction of the two wind turbine installation vessels – OuYang 003 and OuYang 004 – to ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the contract specifications plus flag and class requirements.

The project will be managed from AqualisBraemar's office in Shanghai, China, which previously held the same role for OuYang 001 and OuYang 002. AqualisBraemar has not disclosed the value of the new contract.

“As these are the third and fourth wind turbine installation vessels we are cooperating with OuYang Offshore and Dayang Offshore Equipment on, our joint objective is to deliver a safe and even more cost-effective construction process for the two new vessels,” adds Yongfei Peng.

Both units are identical, 75.6 meters in length, 40 meters in beam, 7 meters in depth, 4 hydraulic pin legs self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels. They are self-propelled, with an operational water depth of up to 50 meters and accommodation for up to 68 persons. 

The jack-ups are equipped with one 600MT leg fitted crane around one of stern legs, with a lifting height of 140 meters from sea level. The vessels will be capable of the installation of 10MW wind turbines in China.  

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy."

Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Production Renewables China

Related Offshore News

Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000. (Photo: Helix Energy Solutions)

Well Intervention Market Overview
Image Credit: Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea: Dvalin Drilling Completed Ahead of First...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema Breaks Own Heavy-lift Record with Brent...
Offshore
Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000. (Photo: Helix Energy Solutions)

Well Intervention Market Overview
Europe

Sponsored

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Radical Changes – Unmanned Survey Services

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Norway's Offshore Safety Regulator Targeted by Phishing Attack

Norway's Offshore Safety Regulator Targeted by Phishing Attack

DOF Subsea Scores Multiple Vessel Charters in Atlantic Region

DOF Subsea Scores Multiple Vessel Charters in Atlantic Region

RWE Wants CfDs for German Offshore Wind

RWE Wants CfDs for German Offshore Wind

BPC Gets More Time to Spud Perseverance #1 Well

BPC Gets More Time to Spud Perseverance #1 Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine