AqualisBraemar to Oversee Construction of Offshore Wind Vessels in China

Offshore energy consultancy AqualisBraemar will oversee the construction of two self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels in China.

The jack-up units will be constructed at Chinese shipyard Dayang Offshore Equipment. The vessels will be built for OuYang Offshore Co., Ltd.

“Having previously supervised the construction of the OuYang 001 and OuYang 002 wind turbine installation vessels, it is a huge vote of confidence to be engaged for OuYang 003 and OuYang 004 too,” says Yongfei Peng, China Country Manager for AqualisBraemar.

AqualisBraemar’s on-site team at Jiangsu-based Dayang Offshore Equipment will monitor and supervise the construction of the two wind turbine installation vessels – OuYang 003 and OuYang 004 – to ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the contract specifications plus flag and class requirements.

The project will be managed from AqualisBraemar's office in Shanghai, China, which previously held the same role for OuYang 001 and OuYang 002. AqualisBraemar has not disclosed the value of the new contract.

“As these are the third and fourth wind turbine installation vessels we are cooperating with OuYang Offshore and Dayang Offshore Equipment on, our joint objective is to deliver a safe and even more cost-effective construction process for the two new vessels,” adds Yongfei Peng.

Both units are identical, 75.6 meters in length, 40 meters in beam, 7 meters in depth, 4 hydraulic pin legs self-elevating wind turbine installation vessels. They are self-propelled, with an operational water depth of up to 50 meters and accommodation for up to 68 persons.

The jack-ups are equipped with one 600MT leg fitted crane around one of stern legs, with a lifting height of 140 meters from sea level. The vessels will be capable of the installation of 10MW wind turbines in China.

