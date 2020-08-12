Orsted Looking to Farm Down Stake in Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Project

Danish wind farm developer Orsted is exploring opportunities to sell parts of its Borssele 1 and Borssele 2 offshore wind farms in the Netherlands, CEO Henrik Poulsen said in a call with investors on Wednesday.

"We are exploring the potential opportunities to farm down the Dutch Borssele 1 and 2 project," Poulsen said, adding the firm continued to see strong demand for its wind farms from investors.

Poulsen also said Orsted was in the process of farming down the Greater Changhua 1 project in Taiwan, a deal it expects to close in the first half of 2021.

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)