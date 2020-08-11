PHOTO: Saitec's BlueSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed in Spain

Saitec Offshore Technologies' BlueSATH floating wind platform has been installed and commissioned in its final deployment site in El Abra del Sardinero, Santander, Spain.

The BlueSATH was towed from Astander's Dock Pontejos towards its destination 800 meters away off the Cantabrian coast. Once at the location, the floating wind platform was hooked-up to the already-laid mooring lines.

Finally, Saitec Offshore said Monday, commissioning offshore has successfully been completed so the turbine is ready to operate.

Testing will take place in a real sea environment with the deployment of a 1:6 scaled prototype of a 10 MW wind turbine using SATH floating technology. SATH is short for Swinging Around Twin Hull. The technology is based on a twin-hull made of modularly prefabricated and subsequently braced concrete elements. The float can align itself around a single point of mooring according to the wind and wave direction

"The location in El Abra del Sardinero has been chosen due to its ideal characteristics to carry out the tests as it offers scaled conditions that perfectly adapted to BlueSATH platform," Saitech Offshore Technologies' said.

David Carrascosa, CTO Saitec Offshore Technologies, said the operation was "the definitive step to test the technology in real conditions".

BlueSATH test results will be applied to the next full-scale model named DemoSATH (2MW).

A project that has the support of RWE Renewables and that will be installed in the Basque Platform for Marine Energies (BIMEP) in Armintza in 2021.