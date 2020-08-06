Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NOAA Raises Predicted Number of Tropical Storms to Record High

August 6, 2020

© diy13 / Adobe Stock
© diy13 / Adobe Stock

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday predicted up to 16 more named tropical storms this year, to as many as 25, the highest in the agency's history.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, has already produced nine named tropical storms, two of which reached hurricane strength, including Isaias that lashed the North American Atlantic coast this week.

"We've never forecast up to 25 named storms, so this is the first time," said Gerry Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster in a conference call with reporters.

The number of tropical storms could be as few as 19 for the year, Bell said, which would still be above average and leave another nine to develop before the season expires on Nov. 30.

"There could be more (than 25)," he said.

NOAA predicts this year's warm ocean waters will generate between seven and 11 hurricanes, with six becoming major hurricanes packing winds of 111 miles per hour (178 kph).

Seas with high temperatures, which fuel tropical storms, and low-wind shear will combine to make 2020 a very active season, Bell said.

Previously, NOAA forecast 13-19 named storms, including 3-6 major hurricanes. There were 18 named storms last year and 15 in 2018.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms including six hurricanes, half of which are major.

NOAA's forecast is similar to that issued Wednesday by the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project, which predicts 12 hurricanes, five of them major, from 24 named storms in the current season.

Offshore production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil output and 5% of total natural gas production, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Over 45% of U.S. petroleum refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast, as well as 51% of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity, according to EIA.


(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dan Grebler and Marguerita Choy)

Environmental North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft - Robby Norman

Exxon Hires Noble Corp. Drillship on 6-month Term in...
Leviathan Platform (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Chevron Can Lift Leviathan Gas Field to Global Stage,...

Featured Webinar

Webinar: Floating Production Systems: 2020 Forecasts & Analysis

Four steps to successful rig intake

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Afreximbank Commits $400M to Mozambique LNG Project

Afreximbank Commits $400M to Mozambique LNG Project

Axxis Geo Solutions Names New CEO

Axxis Geo Solutions Names New CEO

Royal IHC's Equipment for Brazil-Bound FPSO

Royal IHC's Equipment for Brazil-Bound FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine