Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vantage Posts 2Q Loss. Cuts Workforce, Salaries

August 6, 2020

Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For comparison, Vantage Drilling's 2Q income last year was $590 million, however, this result was mainly due to Vantage receiving around $700 million from Petrobras as part of an arbitration award over a previously canceled contract.

As of June 30, 2020, Vantage Drilling, which operates a fleet of drillships and jack-up drilling rigs, had approximately $188.4 million in cash, including $13.1 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019.

Commenting on Thursday, Ihab Toma, Vantage Drilling's CEO, said: “Despite the very challenging conditions for offshore drilling during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, we successfully completed the first-ever well offshore Lebanon with the Tungsten Explorer during the second quarter and were awarded a new contract in Montenegro for the Topaz Driller."

The Tungsten Explorer drillship was used by France's Total offshore Lebanon on offshore Block 4, however, the well failed to strike hydrocarbons. Vantage's fleet status report shows Total might use the rig for more drilling off Lebanon in 2021.

As for the Topaz Driller, the jack-up will drill for Italy's Eni in the Adriatic Sea, offshore Montenegro, under a 180-day contract scheduled to start in 2021.

Job cuts

Vantage's CEO further said the company had during the quarter started working on cost reductions "across the board," which included job cuts and salary reductions.

He said: " We secured material price reductions from vendors, initiated significant headcount and salary reductions both onshore and offshore and implemented other cost reduction measures to reflect the lower levels of operating activity.  While the decision to reduce personnel was difficult, we remain committed to seek measures to reduce our spending and to conserve cash while remaining focused on performance, but never at the expense of safety.”

Toma did not say how many people were laid off nor how big the salary cuts were.

Energy Middle East Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

West Phoenix drilling rig - Image Credit: Seadrill

Neptune Energy Halts Drilling Op in Norway After COVID-19...
Leviathan Platform (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Chevron Can Lift Leviathan Gas Field to Global Stage,...


Trending Offshore News

Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom/MarineTraffic

Shell's Crux Gas Field Development Proposal Accepted
Energy
Prospector 1 - Image by Erwin Willemse - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Wins Rig Work. Says Worst is Over for...
Drilling

Featured Webinar

Webinar: Floating Production Systems: 2020 Forecasts & Analysis

Four steps to successful rig intake

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Exxon Hires Noble Corp. Drillship on 6-month Term in Guyana

Exxon Hires Noble Corp. Drillship on 6-month Term in Guyana

Indonesia's Price Cap Obstructing Gas Projects

Indonesia's Price Cap Obstructing Gas Projects

SBM Offshore Maintains 2020 Revenue Guidance, Will Cut 300 Jobs to Reduce Costs

SBM Offshore Maintains 2020 Revenue Guidance, Will Cut 300 Jobs to Reduce Costs

Repsol, Vestigo Tap Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

Repsol, Vestigo Tap Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine