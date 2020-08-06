Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Says Buzios Field Hit Output Record in July

August 6, 2020

ANDRÉ RIBEIRO / PETROBRAS NEWS AGENCY
Brazilian oil company Petrobras has said its Buzios deepwater field off Brazil broke monthly oil production record for July.

Petrobras said Wednesday that its floating production storage and offloading units installed at the deepwater oilfield had reached new monthly production records in July, of 615,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), and 765,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

To remind, the four FPSOs had at one point in mid-July also broken the daily output record for the field, reaching the output level of 674,000 barrels per day of oil and 844,000 barrels of oil.

The Buzios pre-salt field, located in Brazil's Santos Basin, is considered to be the largest deepwater oil field in the world.

The filed is currently producing oil via four FPSO units P-74, P-75, P-76, and P-77.

A fifth FPSO, to be delivered by Japan's Modec, is now under construction. The FPSO - to be named Almirante Barroso -  will be the first chartered floating production unit at the field located 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro at a water depth approximately 1,900 meters.

The fifth FPSO is expected to start production in the second half of 2022 and will stay on a charter with Petrobras for 21 years.

More FPSOs are expected to be deployed at the deepwater field in the coming years. Petrobras in July approved the start of a tender to build three new FPSOs for Buzios.

