Remazel Engineering Wins Jotun FPSO Gig

Italian engineering firm Remazel Engineering has won a contract with Bluewater for work on the Jotun FPSO upgrade.

The Jotun FPSO which has been producing oil from the Jotun field in Norway's part of the North Sea since 1999, was recently moved by ashore for upgrades, as part of a project designed to extend the life of the Balder offshore area.

Remazel Engineering said Wednesday that, under the Jotun FPSo contract with Bluewater, the company would supply the complete mooring and riser pull-in system for the FPSO.

"The contract between Remazel and Bluewater includes the design and manufacturing of 3 Windlass of 250 ton and a Single Drum Winch for riser pull in," Remazel said.,

The delivery of the equipment is scheduled for January 2021.

"Remazel team is proud to announce this important achievement, which represents the first cooperation with the esteemed company Bluewater," Remazel said. The company did not share the financial details of the deal.

Overall, the upgrade of the Jotun FPSO includes an overhaul of the turret, pipes, process equipment, hulls, marine systems, living quarters, control, and security systems.

The upgrade of the Jotun FPSO is part of Vår Energi’s investment in increased oil recovery from the Balder field in the North Sea. The Balder Future project will extend the life of the field (PL 001) by 2045, giving Norway’s oldest license a lifetime of 80 years.

In addition to the upgrade of the Jotun FPSO, 13 new production wells and one water injection well will be drilled on the field. The project aims to extract another 136 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe).