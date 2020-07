BP suspended its Alfa platform in Azerbaijan on Thursday for planned maintenance that will last for five days, it said in a statement.

The oil major uses the Alfa platform to produce natural gas at the Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian Sea.

"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations," the company said.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jan Harvey)