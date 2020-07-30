Petrobras to Pay $184M to Pension Fund to Settle Sete Brasil Dispute

Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petrobras has agreed to pay 950 million reais ($184 million) to its pension fund Petros to settle a dispute over investments at drillship company Sete Brasil, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is formally known, said the agreement with no recognition of guilt was approved [Wednesday] by the board of directors and ends an arbitral litigation opened by Petros.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Sandra Maler)