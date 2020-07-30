Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CrossWind Hires Van Oord for 759 MW Offshore Wind Farm Construction

July 30, 2020

Van Oord's Aeolus vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord
Van Oord's Aeolus vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord

Dutch offshore services giant Van Oord has won a construction contract for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm from CrossWind.

The contract follows the announcement on Wednesday that CrossWind, a Shell-Eneco JV, had won a tender to develop the 759 MW subsidy-free offshore wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands.

Van Oord’s activities will encompass the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the foundations, inter-array cables and transportation and installation of the wind turbines. 

Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessels Aeolus, MPI Adventure,and MPI Resolution and cable-laying vessel Nexus.

CrossWind plans to have the wind farm operational by 2023.  

Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Van Oord Offshore Wind: ‘We are very proud to be working together with Shell and Eneco as the Balance of Plant contractor for Hollandse Kust (noord). We can combine all our in-house knowledge and expertise for the construction of this offshore wind farm. Being part of this innovative project, Van Oord is again at the forefront of projects that contribute to the transition to renewable energy in the Netherlands.’

Ruben Dijkstra, Director Offshore Wind Eneco: ‘We are very happy to have Van Oord as a partner for the development of the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm. Van Oord has had a successful track record for many years in a number of our offshore wind farms. They are a trusted partner, offering high-end technical solutions and on time delivery. We are looking forward to the start of the construction together with Van Oord.’

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy."

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Engineering North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Shell, Eneco JV Wins Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Farm Tender
Stena Carron drillship - Credit: Stena Drilling

ExxonMobil Finds More 'High-quality' Reservoirs Off...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Carron drillship - Credit: Stena Drilling

ExxonMobil Finds More 'High-quality' Reservoirs Off...
Energy
Deme Offshore's Apollo vessel - Credit: Leroy Manhutu/MarineTraffic

VIDEO: Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Knocks Off Jack-Up...
Energy

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Siemens Gamesa Slashes 2020 Revenue Forecast on COVID-19 Impact

Siemens Gamesa Slashes 2020 Revenue Forecast on COVID-19 Impact

Shell CEO: Oil Demand May Never Recover from COVID-19

Shell CEO: Oil Demand May Never Recover from COVID-19

Rig-building Impairments Drag Keppel to 1H Loss

Rig-building Impairments Drag Keppel to 1H Loss

Subsea Cable Specialist JDR Breaks Ground on US HQ

Subsea Cable Specialist JDR Breaks Ground on US HQ

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine