CrossWind Hires Van Oord for 759 MW Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Dutch offshore services giant Van Oord has won a construction contract for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm from CrossWind.

The contract follows the announcement on Wednesday that CrossWind, a Shell-Eneco JV, had won a tender to develop the 759 MW subsidy-free offshore wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands.

Van Oord’s activities will encompass the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the foundations, inter-array cables and transportation and installation of the wind turbines.

Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessels Aeolus, MPI Adventure,and MPI Resolution and cable-laying vessel Nexus.

CrossWind plans to have the wind farm operational by 2023.

Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Van Oord Offshore Wind: ‘We are very proud to be working together with Shell and Eneco as the Balance of Plant contractor for Hollandse Kust (noord). We can combine all our in-house knowledge and expertise for the construction of this offshore wind farm. Being part of this innovative project, Van Oord is again at the forefront of projects that contribute to the transition to renewable energy in the Netherlands.’

Ruben Dijkstra, Director Offshore Wind Eneco: ‘We are very happy to have Van Oord as a partner for the development of the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm. Van Oord has had a successful track record for many years in a number of our offshore wind farms. They are a trusted partner, offering high-end technical solutions and on time delivery. We are looking forward to the start of the construction together with Van Oord.’

