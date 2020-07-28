Xodus, E&E to Jointly Offer Offshore Wind Advisory Services in Japan

UK-based energy consultancy Xodus Group has partnered up Japanese consultancy E&E Solutions to deliver advice and analysis for the developing offshore wind market in Japan.

E&E Solutions has the local market knowledge, including an extensive understanding of Japanese environmental laws and the country’s leasing and consenting system, with Xodus bringing in expertise in offshore wind, covering techno-commercial advisory capabilities along with subsea infrastructure, pipelines and cables engineering, offshore engineering, risk management, environmental, supply chain analysis and project development planning.

"Xodus also brings a proven track record in the European and Asian offshore wind, cables and interconnectors market," Xodus said.

"The partnership will provide integrated advisory and technical services to deliver value to offshore wind developers, owners, operators and lenders," Xodus Group said Tuesday.

Adrian de Andres, head of offshore renewables development at Xodus Group said: “Japan is becoming one of the world’s leading countries in offshore wind development, driven by the need to accelerate the energy transition in this country and the rapid cost reduction of offshore wind technology worldwide."

"There are considerable opportunities within the Japanese market, especially around the ongoing and future offshore wind licensing rounds. As pioneers in the floating wind sector, delivering work for the Hywind Scotland project, we are confident that by bringing our practical expertise and combining it with the local experience of E&E solutions, we can share lessons learned from global developments, maximize technical solutions and efficiencies and ultimately support Japan’s carbon reduction goals.”

Tomohiko Ike, Director of E&E Solutions added: “With a background of providing support to renewable energy projects around the world, the cooperative arrangement with Xodus Group will allow us to provide a holistic service covering engineering, environmental and commercial advice. By engaging with Xodus, which has expertise in floating offshore wind power generation, we will be able to support the further growth of offshore wind especially within Japanese waters, where few shallow waters are present, providing independent advice for consentable, constructible and commercially viable offshore wind projects.”

