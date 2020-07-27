Energean Appoints New Directors

London-listed oil and gas company Energean has named Kimberley Wood and Andreas Persianis as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Wood replaces Ohad Marani, who has stood down from the board and joins the board of Energean's subsidiary Energean Israel Limited where the company is working to bring online its Karish offshore gas field.

Wood will also become the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and join the Nomination & ESG Committee, replacing Marani.

Persianis replaces David Bonnano, who has stood down from the board. Persianis will also become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

"All these changes took effect after the close of business on 26 July 2020 and are aligned with Energean's strategy towards more diversity and independence, in accordance with the highest ESG standards, which have always been top priority for the Company," Energean said-

Furthermore, these changes are made in anticipation of the needs of the company post the closing of the Edison E&P SpA acquisition, which was recently approved by Energean shareholders, the company added.

Karen Simon, Chairman, said: "I would like to personally thank Ohad for his contribution to the board, from playing a key role during the IPO process in March 2018, his valued input to the board since then and his chairmanship of the board's Remuneration Committee. I look forward to his continued contributions on the board of Energean Israel Limited where he will focus his efforts on the delivery of our flagship Karish project in Israel and further growth in the country. We are delighted to have Kimberley join the Board and I look forward to her perspectives and contributions. I would also like to thank David for his work on the board and I look forward to working with Andreas and receiving his valuable input and knowledge of the Mediterranean region."

Kimberley Wood, an upstream energy lawyer based in London with over 20 years' experience, and a new Independent Non-Executive Director said: "I am honored and excited to be joining the board of Energean at a transformative time for the Company. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences, as a lawyer and an oil and gas specialist, and be part of the next stage in the Company's growth."

Andreas Persianis, non-executive director with over 30 years' international financial markets experience in central banking, asset management and Corporate Strategy, said: "I am looking forward to serving on the Board of such a dynamic and growing company and contributing strategic analysis and financial markets expertise at an important juncture for the company."