Trinidad: BHP, NGC Sign Ruby Field Gas Sale Deal

BHP and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago have successfully completed negotiations for a Gas Sales Agreement for the Ruby offshore field.

The Ruby oil and gas field is located in Block 3(a), off the east coast of Trinidad, and is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2021.

BHP is the operator of the block, with NGC, through its subsidiary NGC E&P (Netherlands) B.V., and Heritage Petroleum Company Limited, as partners. The project was sanctioned by BHP in August 2019.

The Ruby project will comprise five development wells and one platform producing from the Ruby and Delaware fields in Block 3(a). Production from this Block will tie-in to adjacent infrastructure in Block 2(c). The Ruby project’s expected production is 16,000 barrels per day of crude oil along with 85 MMscfd of gas production.

Vincent Pereira, President of BHP Trinidad and Tobago said: "The signing of this Gas Sales Agreement with The National Gas Company reflects BHP’s continued commitment to Trinidad and Tobago and to providing a reliable source of gas to NGC. This is another demonstration of our firm’s commitment to sustainably growing our business in here.”