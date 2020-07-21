Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
VAALCO Energy Extends Charter for FPSO Petróleo Nautipa

July 21, 2020

Image Credit: BW Offshore

Norwegian floating production vessel provider BW Offshore has received a one-year contract extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Petróleo Nautipa. 

The FPSO, deployed at the Etame field offshore Gabon for VAALCO Energy, will now have a contract until the third quarter of 2022. The contract was previously expected to last until the third quarter of 2021.  

The firm period has been extended to Q3 2022 (from Q3 2021).

The Petroleo Nautipa was delivered in 2002. The vessel is spread moored at the Etame location in a water depth of 75 meters, according data from WorldEnergyReports.

